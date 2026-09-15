Finland has approved new package of military aid for Ukraine worth 290 million euros, - Stubb

Finland has approved its 34th package of military aid to Ukraine, totalling 290 million euros. It will include the assistance that Ukraine had urgently requested to prepare for a difficult winter.

This was announced by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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As Stubb pointed out, the decision to allocate a new package was taken on Tuesday, 15 September.

"Ukraine has been fighting a defensive war for five years now. We support Ukraine because it is the morally right thing to do. The security of the whole of Europe is at stake, and therefore that of Finland too," the President emphasised.

Stubb did not disclose the specific contents of the 34th military aid package.

The President of Finland had previously stated that Ukraine needs to prepare for the worst-case scenario this winter. According to him, Helsinki is working to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient energy resources.

Finland is also preparing a package of air defence equipment for Ukraine, which is set to include some of the items most urgently needed by Kyiv.

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