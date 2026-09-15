More than 3,000 Ukrainian citizens liable for military service arrived in Germany in August

More than 3,000 Ukrainian citizens liable for military service arrived in Germany during August 2026. This occurred despite the fact that, from August 5, the Europe-wide temporary protection program no longer applied to this category of Ukrainians.

Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) reports this, citing data from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, Censor.NET reports.

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By the end of August, a total of 1,358,212 people who had arrived in the country because of the war in Ukraine were in Germany.

According to the German agency, the number of newly arrived Ukrainians gradually increased throughout the summer. The figure stood at 413,633 people in June, 416,409 in July, and 419,613 in August.

At the same time, from August 5, the Europe-wide temporary protection program ceased to apply to Ukrainian citizens liable for military service. Despite the rule change, more than 3,000 Ukrainians in this category arrived in Germany in August.

Germany remains one of the European countries hosting the largest numbers of Ukrainians who left the country because of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

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