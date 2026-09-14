"I have no intention of backing down even centimetre in our support for Ukraine; it is our duty," - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that Berlin will not waver in its support for Ukraine and will do everything possible to help in the face of Russian aggression.

He stated this during a press conference following the European Arctic Summit in Rovaniemi, reports Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"I want to leave no doubt that my government is doing everything it can to support Ukraine in its fight against this aggression… I will do everything I can to maintain our support and convince people that this is in our interests," emphasised Merz.

According to the Chancellor, there is currently a debate and some reservations regarding this support in Germany, as there are throughout the European Union.

"We are discussing this. Time and again, we come to the same conclusions: we must stand firm until this terrible war is over. If Russia succeeds, it will have unpredictable and unprecedented consequences for all of us, including Germany.

"And that is precisely why I stand here firm and resolute, and have no intention of backing down even a centimetre. Our historic duty now is to do everything possible to help this country preserve peace and freedom in Europe," he said.

Read more: Merz criticised calls to stop aid to Ukraine following AfD’s election victory

Merz also emphasised that Germany would defend itself, its infrastructure and even its territorial integrity against hybrid attacks by Russia. To this end, amendments will be made to the laws governing the security services. This also applies to the entire territory of NATO and the EU.

"I want to leave no doubt that my government is doing everything possible to support Ukraine in its fight against this aggression. It is directed not only against Ukraine, but against all of us, and we have decided to defend ourselves," the Chancellor reiterated, adding that "we are most likely facing the most decisive moments, weeks or months ahead, in defending the freedom and peace of our continent," he concluded.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that an AfD victory in the Saxony-Anhalt election could cause serious damage to that federal state.

According to him, the appointment of an AfD representative as the state’s prime minister could have a negative impact on the state’s economic appeal.