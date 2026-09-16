Russia attacked Kyiv with drones: warehouses are on fire in the Sviatoshynskyi district, there is one injured (updated)

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out in a warehouse complex following a Russian drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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"A fire has broken out in a warehouse building in the Svyatoshynskyi district following an enemy attack," the statement reads.

The relevant services are on the scene, dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Casualties

As of 05:50 on 16 September, no information had been received regarding casualties resulting from the attack.

The extent of the fire and details of the damage are being ascertained.

Later, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that one person had been injured as a result of the Russian attack.

"One person was injured when debris from a drone fell on a warehouse early this morning in the Sviatoshynskyi district. The injured person was hospitalized," the statement said.

Read more: One person killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv during day