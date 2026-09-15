One person killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv during day

A total of 12 people were injured in Kyiv during Russian attacks on September 15. One severely wounded man died in hospital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, Censor.NET reports.

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One killed and 12 injured

"Since the morning of September 15, 12 people have been injured in the capital as a result of enemy attacks. One of them, who was severely wounded, died in hospital," the statement said.

Six of the injured are receiving inpatient treatment in city hospitals. The others received medical assistance on an outpatient basis or at the scene.

Background

On the morning of September 15, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones. A gas station was among the targets in two districts of the capital. One person was killed and eight others were injured.

Later in the day, the enemy attacked Kyiv again, with the aftermath recorded in three districts of the capital.

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