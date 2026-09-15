Explosions rang out in Kyiv: aftermath recorded in three districts, casualties reported (updated)
An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to a drone threat.
Censor.NET reports.
Details
The Air Force warned of a jet-powered drone over Kyiv.
Explosions were later heard in the capital.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defenses were operating in the city.
It later became known that a drone had struck the premises of a garage cooperative in the Solomianskyi district.
Another UAV fell in an open area of the Solomianskyi district.
In the Sviatoshynskyi district, vehicles and a garage caught fire as a result of an enemy attack.
Two people were also injured in the Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of the enemy attack. They are receiving the necessary medical care.
At another location in the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell onto the grounds of a residential building. Information about casualties and damage is being clarified.
In the Holosiivskyi district, UAV debris fell into the courtyard of a residential building.
Background
- Earlier, on the morning of September 15, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones. A gas station was among the targets in two districts of the capital. One person was killed, and eight others were injured.
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