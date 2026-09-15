Explosions rang out in Kyiv: aftermath recorded in three districts, casualties reported (updated)

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to a drone threat.

Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The Air Force warned of a jet-powered drone over Kyiv.

Explosions were later heard in the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that air defenses were operating in the city.

It later became known that a drone had struck the premises of a garage cooperative in the Solomianskyi district.

Another UAV fell in an open area of the Solomianskyi district.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, vehicles and a garage caught fire as a result of an enemy attack.

Two people were also injured in the Sviatoshynskyi district as a result of the enemy attack. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

At another location in the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell onto the grounds of a residential building. Information about casualties and damage is being clarified.

In the Holosiivskyi district, UAV debris fell into the courtyard of a residential building.

See more: "Shahed" jet-powered drones are attacking Kyiv again: office building was hit, and fire broke out (updated)

Background

Earlier, on the morning of September 15, Russia attacked Kyiv with drones. A gas station was among the targets in two districts of the capital. One person was killed, and eight others were injured.

Read more: Russia struck "Kyivstar" building and gas stations in Kyiv – Zelenskyy