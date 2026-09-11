"Shahed" jet-powered drones are attacking Kyiv again: office building was hit, and fire broke out (updated)

A series of explosions rang out in Kyiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Air Force issued a warning: "A jet-powered UAV is over the city! Take cover."

Shortly afterward, explosions were heard in the capital.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that air defense systems were activated.

According to the mayor, an ambulance responding to a call was damaged as a result of the attack.

No medical personnel were injured.

According to preliminary information, a UAV struck an office building in the Podilskyi district.

"In the Podilskyi district, where a UAV struck an office building, there is a fire and damage on the fourth floor. A fire also broke out in a nearby single-story utility building," the mayor later added.

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Background

As is known, this morning the occupiers launched strikes on gas stations in two districts of Kyiv. The attack left two people dead and more than 10 injured.

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