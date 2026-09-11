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Clean-up operations following enemy attack are continuing in Kyiv region. PHOTOS
On the evening of 10 September, Russian invaders attacked the Bucha district in the Kyiv region. The strike caused a fire in some warehouse buildings.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Whilst the rescue teams were at work, the enemy launched a second strike. Despite the danger, the emergency services did not stop fighting the fire.
The fire has now been contained and is not spreading.
Work to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack is ongoing.
Fire-fighting operations
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