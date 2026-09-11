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News Drone attack on Kyiv region
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Clean-up operations following enemy attack are continuing in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Russia struck the Kyiv region again whilst emergency services were extinguishing the fire

On the evening of 10 September, Russian invaders attacked the Bucha district in the Kyiv region. The strike caused a fire in some warehouse buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Whilst the rescue teams were at work, the enemy launched a second strike. Despite the danger, the emergency services did not stop fighting the fire.

The fire has now been contained and is not spreading.

Work to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack is ongoing.

Read more: Investigators pursue three lines of inquiry into how Russia could have learned about ammunition in Vyshneve, Prosecutor General’s Office says

Fire-fighting operations

Fire-fighting operations in the Kyiv region
Fire-fighting operations in the Kyiv region
Fire-fighting operations in the Kyiv region
Fire-fighting operations in the Kyiv region
Fire-fighting operations in the Kyiv region

Read more: Fire has broken out at warehouse in Bucha district; rescue workers are on scene – Regional Military Administration

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Kyiv region (1154) shoot out (18803) fire (901) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1104) Buchanskyy district (146)
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