In Kyiv, car fell from bridge: one person died. PHOTOS

In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, an Opel car fell from a bridge, resulting in the driver’s death. Rescue workers had to extricate his body from under the car.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

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Opel fell from a bridge on Promyslova Street

Rescue services received a report of the road traffic accident on 13 September at 22:41. An Opel car fell from a bridge on Promyslova Street.

At the scene, emergency services worked to free the body of the deceased driver from beneath the vehicle.

"At the scene, rescue workers worked to free the body of the deceased driver from under the vehicle," the report states.

The circumstances of the tragic road accident will be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Over 40% of road accidents are caused by speeding - tougher countermeasures are needed, - Klymenko