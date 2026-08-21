Over 40% of road accidents are caused by speeding - tougher countermeasures are needed, - Klymenko

Road safety has long been a matter of national security. The President of Ukraine has instructed the National Security and Defense Council to strengthen the coordination of the government’s efforts in this area.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko.

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He noted that he had held a coordination meeting attended by members of parliament—members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement, Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vygivsky, Patrol Police Chief Oleksiy Biloshitsky, and experts from civil society organizations working in the field of road safety.

Oleksiy Glushych, a military servicemember and father of 12-year-old Hryhoriy, who died in a traffic accident in Kyiv, also joined the discussion. His petition calling for systemic changes in road safety has been supported by more than 25,000 Ukrainians.

"Behind every one of these numbers are human lives. And our task is to build a system that will reduce the risk of death and injury on the roads.

"More than 40% of traffic accidents are caused by speeding. Therefore, we need comprehensive solutions: speed enforcement, effective measures to address repeat offenders, accountability for dangerous behavior on the roads, and the necessary legislative changes. Some of the relevant bills have already been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada," Klymenko noted.

See more: Fatal road accident in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district: 23-year-old driver served with notice of suspicion. PHOTO

Based on the results of the meeting, a list of proposals is compiled, including recommendations from the public sector. The next step should be to identify specific decisions, the individuals responsible for them, and the deadlines for their implementation.

"We cannot bring back those we have already lost in traffic accidents. But we must do everything we can to reduce the number of such tragedies," Klymenko emphasized.

Fatal Traffic Accident in Kyiv on June 5, 2026