Fatal road accident in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district: 23-year-old driver served with notice of suspicion. PHOTO

A 23-year-old Volkswagen Golf driver who crashed into a public transport stop where people were standing on Chokolivskyi Boulevard in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv on 19 August has been served with a notice of suspicion.

The press services of the Kyiv police and prosecutor’s office reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Circumstances of the accident

According to the investigation, the driver was travelling in a public transport lane along Chokolivskyi Boulevard from Yerevanska Street towards Umanska Street. While attempting to change lanes, he sideswiped a Bohdan public bus travelling ahead of him.

Following the collision, the car went out of control and veered into a public transport stop where people were standing at the time.

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Consequences of the accident

Two women, aged 52 and 35, were killed in the accident. Four other people sustained injuries: two men aged 33 and 24, a 67-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman. Doctors are currently fighting to save the 24-year-old man, who suffered severe injuries.





Detention and notice of suspicion

The driver was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Preliminary findings indicate that he was sober.

His actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code: violation of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle that resulted in the deaths of several people. The offence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a three-year driving ban.

Investigators petitioned the court to place the suspect in pre-trial detention.

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