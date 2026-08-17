Road accident in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district: BMW X3 driver failed to yield, BMW X7 driver was sober. VIDEO

Police have established the preliminary cause of a major road accident in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, in which one of the BMWs crashed into a restaurant’s outdoor terrace.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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What the police have established

According to preliminary police findings, the 36-year-old driver of a BMW X3 was entering Velyka Vasylkivska Street from a secondary road when he failed to obey the "Give Way" and "Turn Right Only" traffic signs, causing a collision with a BMW X7 driven by a 31-year-old man.

The impact caused the offending driver’s SUV to lose control and crash into the outdoor seating area of a restaurant. None of the patrons or passers-by were injured.

See more: Fatal road accident at Karavaevi Dachi in Kyiv: court considers extending Pleshyvtsev’s pre-trial detention. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Consequences

The driver who caused the accident was injured and hospitalized in satisfactory condition. He will be tested for intoxication; the driver of the BMW X7 was sober.

The incident is currently under investigation, after which it will be given the appropriate legal classification.

See more: Court has extended detention of killer driver, Pleshyvtsev, until 5 September. VIDEO+PHOTO