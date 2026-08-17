Road accident in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district: BMW X3 driver failed to yield, BMW X7 driver was sober. VIDEO
Police have established the preliminary cause of a major road accident in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district, in which one of the BMWs crashed into a restaurant’s outdoor terrace.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.
What the police have established
According to preliminary police findings, the 36-year-old driver of a BMW X3 was entering Velyka Vasylkivska Street from a secondary road when he failed to obey the "Give Way" and "Turn Right Only" traffic signs, causing a collision with a BMW X7 driven by a 31-year-old man.
The impact caused the offending driver’s SUV to lose control and crash into the outdoor seating area of a restaurant. None of the patrons or passers-by were injured.
Consequences
- The driver who caused the accident was injured and hospitalized in satisfactory condition. He will be tested for intoxication; the driver of the BMW X7 was sober.
The incident is currently under investigation, after which it will be given the appropriate legal classification.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password