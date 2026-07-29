Fatal road accident at Karavaevi Dachi in Kyiv: court considers extending Pleshyvtsev’s pre-trial detention. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A hearing has begun at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv regarding the extension of the pre-trial measure imposed on Pavlo Pleshyvtsev, who caused a fatal road traffic accident in Kyiv, at the Karavaevi Dachi.

This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.

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According to her, the suspect is not currently in the courtroom. He and his lawyer, Yevhen Melnichenko, are attending the hearing online. Pleshyvtsev himself is currently in hospital, and doctors have not authorised his transfer.

See more: Drove into oncoming lane and rammed minibus: National Police official from Donetsk region was detained following road traffic accident. PHOTOS

Also present in the courtroom are the parents of Hrysha Hlushych, the boy who died in the road traffic accident. They and others in attendance are holding photographs of the child.









The suspect’s lawyer asked the court for the proceedings to take place behind closed doors, without journalists present.

However, the court rejected the lawyer’s request and ruled that there were no grounds for holding a hearing closed to the media; the hearing will therefore take place in the presence of journalists.

Prosecutor Yefimov is asking the court to extend Pleshyvtsev’s detention without the right to bail.

Update

Pleshyvtsev apologized to the families of those who died in the car accident. He claimed that he had lost consciousness, which is why he was driving at such a reckless speed, and that he doesn’t remember anything else.

Read more: Petition by father of 12-year-old Hryhorii, killed in Kyiv road accident, on road safety gains 25,000 signatures in two weeks

Fatal road accident in Kyiv on 5 June 2026

Read more: Father of 12-year-old Hrysha Hlushich has called on Ukrainians to share poster with QR code for petition on road safety. PHOTO