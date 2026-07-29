Fatal road accident at Karavaevi Dachi in Kyiv: court considers extending Pleshyvtsev’s pre-trial detention. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A hearing has begun at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv regarding the extension of the pre-trial measure imposed on Pavlo Pleshyvtsev, who caused a fatal road traffic accident in Kyiv, at the Karavaevi Dachi.
This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.
According to her, the suspect is not currently in the courtroom. He and his lawyer, Yevhen Melnichenko, are attending the hearing online. Pleshyvtsev himself is currently in hospital, and doctors have not authorised his transfer.
Also present in the courtroom are the parents of Hrysha Hlushych, the boy who died in the road traffic accident. They and others in attendance are holding photographs of the child.
The suspect’s lawyer asked the court for the proceedings to take place behind closed doors, without journalists present.
However, the court rejected the lawyer’s request and ruled that there were no grounds for holding a hearing closed to the media; the hearing will therefore take place in the presence of journalists.
Prosecutor Yefimov is asking the court to extend Pleshyvtsev’s detention without the right to bail.
Update
Pleshyvtsev apologized to the families of those who died in the car accident. He claimed that he had lost consciousness, which is why he was driving at such a reckless speed, and that he doesn’t remember anything else.
Fatal road accident in Kyiv on 5 June 2026
- As a reminder, on 5 June in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone near Karavaevi Dachi in the Solomianskyi district.
- Senior Police Lieutenant Dmytro Bondarchuk, Police Lieutenant Denys Budchenko and 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, whose father is currently serving in the war, were killed at the scene.
- Iryna Lazareva, an employee at a pre-school, was also killed.
- The court remanded the killer driver, Pleshyvtsev, in custody; he had driven into an underpass in Kyiv, killing four people.
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