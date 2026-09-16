There can be no victory for both sides in Russia’s war against Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

In Russia’s war against Ukraine, the issue is no longer about victory for either side, but about halting the fighting to save lives. At the same time, some partners mistakenly believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants only a portion of Ukrainian territory. In reality, his goals may be broader.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with CBC News.

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"He has the largest territory in the world, and he needs just a few kilometers? That's why it's so strange when some partners say: he only needs this part of Ukraine, just these few kilometers, and that's it," the president noted.

According to him, this is not about specific territorial gains, but about Russia's much broader goal.

"That's a crazy idea," the president said, adding that, in his opinion, Putin wants all of Ukraine to be part of Russia.

There can be no win-win in this war

The president also commented on the concept of a solution that would be equally beneficial to both Russia and Ukraine.

"Between you and me, there can be no win-win in this war. With so many human casualties, it ceased to be about victory for both sides on the very first day," Zelenskyy noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy on energy truce with Russia: Ukraine is ready, but it never strikes first

According to him, the main goal right now should be to bring an end to the fighting in order to save lives.

Ukraine and the United States are continuing negotiations

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine and the United States are engaged in ongoing dialogue and continue to hold talks. According to him, the U.S. side is also taking various measures to support Ukraine.

Separately, the president stated that, in his view, the U.S. should intensify sanctions pressure on Russia to prevent it from continuing the war.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said that the U.S. side had asked that the details of the negotiations not be disclosed to the media while the proposed ideas are being reviewed.

According to him, preparations are currently underway for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York, which is scheduled for late September.