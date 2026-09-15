Zelenskyy on energy truce with Russia: Ukraine is ready, but it never strikes first

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is willing to agree to the energy truce proposed by the US president, although Russia attaches a different meaning to the concept of energy.

The head of state said this in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Censor.NET reports.

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On the reasons for Ukrainian strikes

The CBS News host recalled that Donald Trump had announced an energy truce the day before, under which Ukraine was to stop striking Russian energy infrastructure, and Russia was to stop striking Ukrainian infrastructure. However, overnight drone attacks took place on both sides. He asked Zelenskyy whether the truce was actually in force.

"No. Putin does not respect weak people; he does not see them, nor does he even think about negotiating with them. That is why we respond. We never attack first," the president replied.

Read more: Energy truce is very good idea – Peskov

On talks with Kushner and Witkoff

He said that when US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner raised the issue during their visit to Kyiv — the very issue Trump later wrote about — they proposed considering oil refineries and other energy facilities.

According to Zelenskyy, he replied that Ukraine was ready for an energy truce, but stressed the fundamental difference in how the two sides understand the very concept of "energy."

"For Putin, energy means selling oil, selling gas. For us, energy means providing electricity to our people. That is all," the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to support de-escalation with Russia if it is genuine US proposal

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