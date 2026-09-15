Energy truce is very good idea – Peskov

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian dictator, considers an energy truce between Ukraine and Russia a "good idea."

Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.

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Details

"Overall, we certainly consider this a very good idea, a good initiative. We are in contact with the Americans. We have always supported peaceful solutions," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Putin’s spokesman, an energy truce "would allow Russia to saturate its domestic market with petroleum products, but Russia can stabilize the market on its own anyway."

Peskov also believes that sanctions should be lifted, calling them "illegal restrictions on the supply of energy resources to the world."

Read more: Putin does not want "energy truce" with Ukraine until winter, - Financial Times

Background

On September 14, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia had allegedly agreed to mutually halt strikes on energy facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later responded to Trump, saying that Ukraine was ready to refrain from strikes on Russian energy infrastructure if its partners guaranteed that Russia would not strike Ukrainian infrastructure.

Earlier, Trump said that Ukraine should stop its strikes on Russian energy facilities because they were allegedly causing diesel fuel shortages.

Read more: Ukrainians will not be left without food; way must be found to achieve "energy truce" – Zelenskyy