Ukraine and Russia agree not to strike each other’s energy facilities, Trump says

US President Donald Trump claimed that Ukraine had agreed not to strike Russian energy facilities and that Russia had agreed not to strike Ukrainian ones.

He wrote this on Truth Social, Censor.NET reports.

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Trump’s statement

According to the US president, Kyiv and Moscow have reached an agreement to refrain from attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise! The World’s Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran," Trump said.

However, neither Ukraine nor Russia has so far confirmed that such an agreement exists.

Read more: If Russia causes blackouts in Ukraine this winter, Ukraine will try to respond appropriately – Zelenskyy

Background

The previous day, Trump said that Ukraine should stop its strikes on Russia’s energy sector because, he claimed, they were causing a diesel shortage.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries one of the causes of the global energy shock.

Successful strikes by Ukraine’s Defence Forces on the aggressor state’s oil infrastructure have caused widespread fuel shortages across much of Russia. Fuel sales to Russians are subject to restrictions.

It was previously reported that, amid fuel shortages, the Russian government had extended restrictions on petrol exports until the end of 2026.

Read more: Ukrainians will not be left without food; way must be found to achieve "energy truce" – Zelenskyy