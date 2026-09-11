If Russia causes blackouts in Ukraine this winter, Ukraine will try to respond appropriately – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is preparing to respond symmetrically to Russia’s announced winter strikes against its energy system.

He said this in an interview with Fareed Zakaria, Censor.NET reports.

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Warning to Russia

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has learned how to find ways to respond appropriately to Russian strikes.

"I am not comparing this to the humanitarian catastrophes they are causing today. Ukraine does not do that. Nevertheless, Ukraine is capable of responding to any Russian operation. Russia knows that if it strikes and it is preparing to strike our energy system this winter, Russia will receive the same in return. If they cause blackouts for us, we will try to respond appropriately," the Ukrainian President pledged.

Read more: Russia struck "Kyivstar" building and gas stations in Kyiv – Zelenskyy

Is there an alternative?

The President noted that there is an alternative Ukraine has always supported—negotiations.

"The negotiation process must concern ending the war. And if Russia does not want to end it, its partners must find a way to deal with it. If that is difficult, then at least today we need to move step by step: unblock the Black Sea and find a way to achieve an energy truce, under which the energy infrastructure of both countries would be protected," he said.

Zelenskyy also stressed the need to continue prisoner exchanges and return civilians, including journalists, as well as Ukrainian children.

According to him, this area is extremely important, and the sides must move towards holding a trilateral meeting.

Read more: Ukraine’s NATO membership is security guarantee for Europe, Zelenskyy says