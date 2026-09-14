Ukraine is ready to halt attacks on Russia’s energy sector. We are awaiting concrete details from our partners, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on US President Donald Trump’s statement regarding an agreement to suspend strikes on Russian energy facilities.

He wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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On Ukraine’s proposal to its partners

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has proposed to its partners that they secure an agreement with Russia that will halt the destruction of critical infrastructure. Food, energy and other essential services must be protected, as it is precisely these that are the primary targets of Russian attacks.

The President pointed out that Ukrainian energy facilities, port infrastructure, logistics and even warehouses containing food and pharmaceuticals are being targeted on a daily basis. According to him, Ukraine is not convinced that Russia has any intention of honouring any agreement.

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Conditions for Ukraine

"If our partners are prepared to ensure that Russia genuinely has no intention of targeting our electricity supply, our other energy facilities, critical infrastructure or food supplies, then we are, of course, prepared to ensure that we do not carry out any such strikes," said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasised that such an agreement must be reliable, long-term and have a tangible impact on people’s lives, rather than falling apart once the Russians have held their ‘elections’ and secured a temporary easing of tensions over fuel supplies.

"The war must be brought to an end. And a de-escalation measure regarding critical infrastructure could be the first step towards peace. We expect our partners to provide concrete details," the President added.