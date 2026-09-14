Zelenskyy suspends Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the suspension of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

This is stated in his decree, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

President’s decision

The document does not specify the reasons for the suspension.

The decision was made pursuant to Article 11, Part 2 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law," which entitles the president to suspend an official whose appointment falls within his authority during martial law.

Read more: Prosecutor General’s Office confirms Kravchenko went on business trip to France

Kravchenko’s resignation and the charges against Kryvonos

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko said he had signed notices of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the Verkhovna Rada to immediately support Ruslan Kravchenko’s dismissal as Prosecutor General.

NABU and SAPO called Kravchenko’s actions a continuation of a systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Kravchenko left Ukraine on the night of September 14.

The Prosecutor General later said he was currently abroad on a business trip.

According to Censor.NET sources, Kravchenko registered his trip abroad as an official business trip to Brussels.

The Prosecutor General later said that NABU Director Kryvonos is suspected of fictitious adoption to evade criminal liability.

See more: Tests of new generation of interceptors against jet-powered Shaheds underway – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS