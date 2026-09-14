Kravchenko’s statement is continuation of systematic attack on anti-corruption bodies, - NABU

The NABU stated that no formal notice of suspicion had been served on Semen Kryvonos, and that the Bureau had not seized the criminal cases referred to by Ruslan Kravchenko. It described the Prosecutor General’s statements as a continuation of the attack on the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

This was reported by the Bureau’s press office, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

"Regarding the Prosecutor General’s statement, we wish to inform you that NABU and the SAPO regard these actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on independent anti-corruption bodies.



This attack did not begin today. Its active phase began last summer, when one of the main objectives was an attempt to subordinate NABU and the SAPO to the Office of the Prosecutor General," the statement reads.

The anti-corruption bodies emphasised that they are not involved in political struggles, but act exclusively within the law and are prepared to defend the independence of the anti-corruption system.

"As of now, no formal charges have been brought against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos. Similarly, NABU has not seized any criminal cases referred to in the Prosecutor General’s statements. All claims regarding the alleged seizure of such cases by NABU are untrue.



Consequently, the statements made by the Prosecutor General, who recently resigned, are currently of a public rather than a procedural nature.



We would like to emphasise separately that NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have never offered or demanded any ‘immunity’ for anyone – neither for their own staff nor for any other individuals.



"More detailed information will follow shortly," they concluded.

Read more: Kravchenko has only one option: to step down from his post. Verkhovna Rada must support this without delay, – Zelenskyy

What led up to this?

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

Read more: NABU has no conflict with the SSU, but illegal actions against Bureau employees have been documented, - Kryvonos