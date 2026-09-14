Kravchenko has only one option: to step down from his post. Verkhovna Rada must support this without delay, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the Rada to immediately support the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"This Prosecutor General has only one option: dismissal from office. That is exactly what I told him. Ukraine has seen all the reasons. If he considers this to be political pressure, let him call it that. I ask MPs to support this dismissal without delay," he emphasised.

What led up to this?

Earlier, Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had signed a notice of suspicion against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and a person close to the head of the SAPO.

Read more: I signed notice of suspicion against NABU Director Kryvonos, - Kravchenko. VIDEO

Operation ‘Carthage’

As a reminder, earlier "Ukrainska Pravda", citing its own sources, reported that NABU and the SAPO were allegedly conducting searches at the offices of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Maria Vdovychenko, and the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and the SAPO announced suspected "protection rackets" within the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) involving a network of so-called call centres that swindle people out of their money.

According to media reports, NABU and the SAPO have detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the OGP’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Prior to his current post at the OPG, Kropyva served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, working alongside Oleh Kiper.

Against this backdrop, NABU has announced a new operation called ‘Carthage’.

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that it would suspend the employee who is under investigation for possible involvement in ‘providing protection for a network’ of fraudulent call centres and the legalisation of assets.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received unlawful benefits from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a structural unit within the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recordings of a criminal group of OPG staff were also published.

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that searches had been carried out at the homes of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on OPG official Kropyva.

On 7 September, Ivakhnenko was remanded in custody with bail set at 20 million hryvnias.

On the evening of 7 September, Kravchenko resigned from his post as Prosecutor General.

Following his resignation, Deputy Prosecutor General Maria Vdovychenko, who is implicated in an investigation by the anti-corruption authorities, also resigned from the prosecution service.

Read more: Kravchenko should resign, even if he isn’t personally involved in "Carthage" case, - "Servant of People" Poturaev