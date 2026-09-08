Kravchenko has resigned from his post as Prosecutor General

Attorney General Ruslan Kravchenko has submitted his resignation.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Reasons for the decision

Kravchenko described his decision as political and emphasised that he had taken it deliberately.

"I do not want the post of Prosecutor General to be used as a tool for political confrontation," he said, adding that his position on the allegations remains unchanged.

Read more: I have not been questioned yet; there have only been searches of my office and home – Kravchenko

Thanks to colleagues

The Prosecutor General thanked his colleagues who carry out their work with integrity — those who represent the prosecution in court, work with victims, document Russian crimes and defend the interests of the state. In his words, their work must under no circumstances be devalued.

Kravchenko also thanked the President and the Verkhovna Rada for their trust and asked them to accept his resignation.

Read more: Scam call centres under Prosecutor General? | Iryna Romaliiska. VIDEO

Operation ‘Carthage’

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing its own sources, reported that NABU and SAPO were allegedly conducting searches targeting Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko, and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "protection" by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of a network of so-called call centers that defraud people.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Before taking up his current position at the PGO, Kropyva served as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration on Oleh Kiper’s team.

Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it would suspend the employee whose possible involvement in "protecting a network" of fraudulent call centers and laundering assets is being investigated.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received bribes from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme was identified as the head of one of the Prosecutor General’s Office divisions.

Recordings of the criminal group of Prosecutor General’s Office employees were also released.

The Prosecutor General’s Office later confirmed searches at the premises of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on Prosecutor General’s Office official Kropyva.

On September 7, Ivakhnenko was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million.

Read more: SAPO has confirmed that safe containing cash is linked to Operation ’Carthage’, but it was not found at OGP