Ivakhnenko (Muse) has been remanded in custody: bail set at 20 million hryvnias

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, who is implicated in the ‘Carthage’ case

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pre-trial measure

The judge has ruled to impose a pre-trial measure in the form of detention until 2 November 2026.

The bail amount is 20 million hryvnias.

Ivakhnenko has also been banned from communicating with a number of individuals, including Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and other staff members of the prosecution service.

Read more: Ivakhnenko, a suspect in Operation "Carthage": I knew nothing about any criminal organization

What led up to this?

As a reminder, earlier "Ukrainska Pravda", citing its own sources, reported that NABU and the SAPO were allegedly conducting searches at the homes of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Maria Vdovichenko, and the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and the SAPO announced suspected "protection rackets" within the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) involving a network of so-called call centres that swindle people out of money.

According to media reports, NABU and the SAPO have detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the OPG’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Prior to his current post at the OPG, Kropyva served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, working alongside Oleh Kiper.

Against this backdrop, NABU has announced a new operation called ‘Carthage’.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has stated that it will suspend the employee who is under investigation for possible involvement in ‘providing protection for a network’ of fraudulent call centres and the legalisation of assets.

According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received unlawful benefits from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a structural unit within the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recordings of a criminal group of OPG staff were also published.

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that searches had been carried out at the homes of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on OPG official Kropyva.

Read more: "Muse" from "NABU tapes" has been identified: she is Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko from Odesa, who owns Mercedes, luxury property and Messika jewellery. PHOTO