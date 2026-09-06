"Muse" from "NABU tapes" has been identified: she is Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko from Odesa, who owns Mercedes, luxury property and Messika jewellery. PHOTO

The ‘Mezha’ Anti-Corruption Centre has identified ‘Musa’, who features in the ‘NABU tapes’ and is a member of a criminal organisation involved in ‘providing protection for illegal call centres’.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by the centre on Facebook.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known about "Musa"?

She is the one who said:"I’ve got a ‘Porsche’ here, ‘Loro Piana’, watches, bracelets, handbags, fur coats. Do I need to get rid of everything?"

"We’ve found the prosecutor’s ‘Musa’ on social media. Meet Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko. She’s already closed her Instagram profile, but hasn’t changed her profile picture, which features the same details as in the NABU footage:



A gold Messika pendant with diamonds, about which the Muse says in the footage: ‘These Messika ones are really light. They’ve got a really secure clasp, they’re really light.’

The phone case is identical to the one seen in the NABU footage.

Read more: "I’ve got Porsche, Loro Piana, bracelets and bags on here. Do I have to delete everything?": members of criminal group involving PGO employees fret over scrubbing evidence of luxury from social media

Furthermore, @elizabeth_ivakhnenko not only possesses the jewellery she was so reluctant to remove from the internet, but is also the owner of assets that the prosecutor attributed to her and her close circle of associates.

Furthermore, the following is registered in ‘Musa’s’ name:

2023 MERCEDES-BENZ EQE 350 – purchased in 2025 for $60,000

Non-residential premises in Pechersk (Mala Shiyanovska Street) measuring 152 sq m – market value 16.8 million UAH

Furthermore, in 2026, ‘Musa’ was looking to buy a parking space in Odesa (Zhemchuzhina residential complex) for $25,000–26,000.

It is also noted that an apartment in Odesa, measuring almost 65 square metres, is registered in the name of ‘Musa’s’ mother.

Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko is originally from Odesa and studied at the Odesa Law Academy.



In 2025, she took part in a study visit for prosecutors in Rome, organised by the European Union Advisory Mission.

Watch more: On plot to assassinate Zakayev, new NABU case, front line and attacks on depots | Iryna Romaliiska. VIDEO

What led up to this?