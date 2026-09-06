"Muse" from "NABU tapes" has been identified: she is Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko from Odesa, who owns Mercedes, luxury property and Messika jewellery. PHOTO
The ‘Mezha’ Anti-Corruption Centre has identified ‘Musa’, who features in the ‘NABU tapes’ and is a member of a criminal organisation involved in ‘providing protection for illegal call centres’.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by the centre on Facebook.
What is known about "Musa"?
She is the one who said:"I’ve got a ‘Porsche’ here, ‘Loro Piana’, watches, bracelets, handbags, fur coats. Do I need to get rid of everything?"
"We’ve found the prosecutor’s ‘Musa’ on social media. Meet Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko. She’s already closed her Instagram profile, but hasn’t changed her profile picture, which features the same details as in the NABU footage:
A gold Messika pendant with diamonds, about which the Muse says in the footage: ‘These Messika ones are really light. They’ve got a really secure clasp, they’re really light.’
The phone case is identical to the one seen in the NABU footage.
Furthermore, @elizabeth_ivakhnenko not only possesses the jewellery she was so reluctant to remove from the internet, but is also the owner of assets that the prosecutor attributed to her and her close circle of associates.
Furthermore, the following is registered in ‘Musa’s’ name:
- 2023 MERCEDES-BENZ EQE 350 – purchased in 2025 for $60,000
- Non-residential premises in Pechersk (Mala Shiyanovska Street) measuring 152 sq m – market value 16.8 million UAH
- Furthermore, in 2026, ‘Musa’ was looking to buy a parking space in Odesa (Zhemchuzhina residential complex) for $25,000–26,000.
It is also noted that an apartment in Odesa, measuring almost 65 square metres, is registered in the name of ‘Musa’s’ mother.
Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko is originally from Odesa and studied at the Odesa Law Academy.
In 2025, she took part in a study visit for prosecutors in Rome, organised by the European Union Advisory Mission.
What led up to this?
- It should be recalled that earlier, " Ukrainska Pravda", citing its own sources, reported that NABU and the SAP were allegedly conducting searches at the offices of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Maria Vdovichenko, and the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper.
- On 4 September, NABU and the SAP announced suspected "protection rackets" within the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) involving a network of so-called call centres that swindle people out of money.
- According to media reports, NABU and the SAPO have detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the OGP’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.
- Prior to his current post at the OGP, Kropyva served as Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, working alongside Oleh Kipper.
- Against this backdrop, NABU has announced a new operation called ‘Carthage’.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General has stated that it will suspend the employee who is under investigation for possible involvement in ‘providing protection for a network’ of fraudulent call centres and the legalisation of assets.
- According to updated information, NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have uncovered a criminal organisation whose members systematically received unlawful benefits from fraudulent call centres and laundered millions. The organiser of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of a structural unit within the Office of the Prosecutor General.
- Recordings of the criminal group of OGP staff were also published.
- Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed that searches had been carried out at the homes of Prosecutor General Kravchenko and his deputy.
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