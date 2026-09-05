"I’ve got Porsche, Loro Piana, bracelets and bags on here. Do I have to delete everything?": members of criminal group involving PGO employees fret over scrubbing evidence of luxury from social media

In recordings from Operation Carthage released by NABU, members of a criminal organisation led by a Prosecutor General’s Office official that provided "protection" to fraudulent call centres discuss the need to delete evidence of their lavish lifestyles from social media.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing NABU materials in the Operation Carthage case.

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Concealment from NABU

In particular, during the conversations, "Muse" worries that photos featuring a Porsche, Loro Piana and Mimi must be deleted from Instagram to conceal "Chancellor’s" wealth.

Aware of the unlawful nature of his actions, "Chancellor," deputy head of one of the PGO’s departments, took concealment measures to hide the criminal activity and millions in income.

According to the intercepted conversations:

"Chancellor":

"I’ve learned to talk in such a way that absolutely no one can understand me, because it helps me hide from those NABU guys."

"Muse":

"If I start deleting all this now, I’ll have to delete absolutely everything. I’ve got a Porsche, Loro Piana, Mimi, for goodness’ sake, and flowers on here. Well? Watches, bracelets, bags. I need to delete everything, do you understand? Can I delete the Story? And there’s also the fur coat, yes, they might realise it wasn’t exactly cheap…"

Read more: "F#ck queen, steal million," – recordings of PGO employees’ criminal group released by NABU. VIDEO

Background

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing its own sources, reported that NABU and SAPO were allegedly conducting searches targeting Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "protection" by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of a network of so-called call centers that defraud people.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Before taking up his current position at the PGO, Kropyva served as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration on Oleh Kiper’s team.

Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it would suspend the employee whose possible involvement in "protecting a network" of fraudulent call centers and laundering assets is being investigated.

Read more: NABU’s Operation "Carthage": Prosecutor General’s Office to suspend official investigated for "shielding" call centres