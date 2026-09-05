"F#ck queen, steal million," – recordings of PGO employees’ criminal group released by NABU. VIDEO

NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal organization whose members systematically received undue benefits from fraudulent call centers and laundered assets worth millions. The scheme was organized by one of the heads of the structural units of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the NABU press service.

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According to NABU, the criminal group included Chancellor, the group’s leader; Muse, Chancellor’s close female friend; Comrade, Chancellor’s driver; Flash, Chancellor’s assistant; and other individuals.

In August 2025, Chancellor was appointed to a senior position at the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to NABU, Chancellor managed to concentrate all levers of influence over fraudulent call centers in his hands.

Read more: Operation "Themis": businessman and former deputy Astion served with notice of suspicion of corporate raiding and money laundering, - NABU

The Prosecutor General’s Office employee decided which call centers to "protect" and which to shut down. Appointments to senior positions within prosecutor’s offices were also arranged in exchange for kickbacks.

"I can’t just go to work for the sake of going. Live there just for the sake of living. If you’re going to do something, it has to be a real boom. But I prefer better things. F#ck a queen, steal a million," Chancellor says in an audio recording released by NABU.

Watch the full NABU video at the link.

Background

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda, citing its own sources, reported that NABU and SAPO were allegedly conducting searches targeting Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko and Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "protection" by the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) of a network of so-called call centers that defraud people.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO’s Department of International Legal Cooperation.

Before taking up his current position at the PGO, Kropyva served as deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration on Oleh Kiper’s team.

Against this backdrop, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

The Prosecutor General’s Office stated that it would suspend the employee whose possible involvement in "protecting a network" of fraudulent call centers and laundering assets is being investigated.

Read more: "Operation Carthage": State Tax Service will provide law enforcement agencies with all information regarding employee implicated in "NABU tapes"