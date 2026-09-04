NABU’s Operation "Carthage": Prosecutor General’s Office to suspend official investigated for "shielding" call centres

The Office of the Prosecutor General has commented on the possible involvement of one of its employees in unlawful activities related to fraudulent call centres. According to media reports, the official in question is Serhii Kropyva, head of the PGO Cyber Department.

The PGO reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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PGO’s position

The agency said that the investigation must establish all the circumstances and that the Office of the Prosecutor General would provide the anti-corruption authorities with full cooperation and all necessary information within the law.

The employee whose possible involvement in unlawful activities is being investigated will be suspended from official duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

"This episode must receive an objective legal assessment in accordance with the procedure established by law," the Office of the Prosecutor General added.

Meanwhile, NABU announced a new operation called "Carthage."

See more: Official at Prosecutor General’s Office suspected of ties to fraudulent call centres – NABU (updated)

Background

On 4 September, NABU and SAPO reported the alleged "shielding" by the Office of the Prosecutor General (PGO) of a network of so-called call centres that defraud people of money.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO detained Serhii Kropyva, head of the PGO Cyber Department.

Activities of fraudulent call centres

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada that would increase criminal liability for organisers of fraudulent call centres.

In mid-August, the SSU and National Police conducted a large-scale special operation that shut down 94 fraudulent call centres across the country, including in the Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

Read more: NABU announced that MP Tyshchenko was under suspicion of "resolving issue" with call centres for $1 million