NABU announced that MP Tyshchenko was under suspicion of "resolving issue" with call centres for $1 million

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have notified Mykola Tyshchenko, a sitting Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, that he is under investigation on suspicion of soliciting an unlawful benefit.

This was reported by the NABU press office, according to Censor.NET.

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A million dollars for the immunity of call centres

According to the investigation, in August 2023, the MP, under the pretext of combating the activities of so-called ‘call centres’, demanded over US$1 million in bribes from an individual he believed to be involved in their operations. In return, he promised to use his powers to interfere with the operations of certain "call centres" in that person’s interests and not to hinder the work of others. However, he did not receive the bribe.

Laundering millions through a fictitious agreement with his ex-wife

Furthermore, according to the investigation, the MP laundered 12.6 million hryvnias of illegal origin by drawing up a fictitious contract for the donation of funds with his ex-wife. The investigation established that she had no legitimate income to make such a gift, and that no actual transfer of funds took place.

Read more: Tyshchenko will be brought to next court hearing by force, - Office of Prosecutor General

The MP subsequently declared this income in his annual declaration, thereby, according to the investigation, deliberately including knowingly false information in it.

The individual’s actions have been classified under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. All the circumstances of the criminal offence are being established, as well as the identities of other individuals who may be involved in its commission.

Read more: Yermak is my son’s godfather, but I don’t have money for bail. Maybe I’ll transfer something when I get my new salary – "Servant of People" Tyshchenko. VIDEO

The Tishchenko case