Yermak is my godfather, but I don’t have money for deposit. Maybe when I get new salary, I’ll transfer something, - "Servant of people" Tyshchenko. VIDEO

Mykola Tyschenko, a member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party, currently has no plans to contribute to the bail for former Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak.

He made this statement in the Verkhovna Rada chamber, according to Censor.NET.

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A video on the subject was shared on Facebook by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the "Eurosolidarity" party.

Tishchenko on the Yermak case

"There is a court case, and there are allegations. The lawyers are working on it and posting bail," Tishchenko said.

When asked to clarify whether he plans to contribute to the bail, Tishchenko replied that he does not know yet.

"You know, he's my godfather, and I won't turn him down. We have another godfather—Serhiy Rebrov—who posted a 30 million hryvnia bond. He's a well-known figure; he can afford it... I don't have the means to help out in any way; my official salary is only 50,000," he said.

Read more: Yermak to remain in pre-trial detention center over weekend: collected bail cannot be posted – media

After that, Tishchenko was asked if he could cover Yermak’s monthly salary.

"Maybe that will happen, but we have to get it first—we haven't been paid yet," he concluded.

Who has already posted bail for Andrii Yermak?

The funds for Yermak were provided by three individuals, with their contributions ranging from 666 hryvnias to 8 million hryvnias. This was reported by "Schemes," citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to journalists, the largest contribution—8 million hryvnias—was made by Roza Tapanova, director of the Babyn Yar National Historical and Memorial Reserve.

Serhiy Svyryba (a former partner at Asters and a classmate of Yermak) contributed another 6.5 million hryvnias. Actor Hryhoriy Hryshkan donated a symbolic 666 hryvnias, calling it "an act for the sake of Ukraine’s future."

According to UP, the latest payment toward Yermak’s bail—4 million hryvnias—came from the company Arena Marin LLC, an Odesa-based logistics and freight forwarding firm registered in 2005 that specializes in container transport, ship agency services, and cargo transshipment through Ukrainian seaports.

In addition to Yermak's pledge, 30 million was contributed by soccer player Serhii Rebrov, who stepped down as coach of the Ukrainian national team in April 2026.

Read more: Third of Yermak’s bail has already been posted: UAH 85.6 million still needed – media

Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case

As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andriy Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under investigation. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.

The NABU reported that the participants in the "Dynasty Project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their personal use. Each house had an area of approximately 1,000 square meters, and the cost of a single house was about $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksiy Chernyshov also set up a front company to place the orders.

After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop but actually picked up pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

Following media reports about "Dynasty," the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and real estate from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court placed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. Additionally, NABU and the SAPO conducted an inspection of the cottage community.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments at this time.

Yermak's attorney, Igor Fomin, also stated that the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and unfinished properties belonging to "Dynasty."

Yermak attributes the notice of suspicion he received from NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies."

On May 14, Yermak was ordered to be held in custody with bail set at 140 million hryvnia.

Read more: Third of Yermak’s bail has already been posted: UAH 85.6 million still needed – media