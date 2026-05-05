Tyshchenko will be brought to next court hearing by force, - Office of Prosecutor General

A court order was issued for the compulsory appearance of MP Mykola Tyschenko, as he had failed to attend previous court hearings.

The Office of the Prosecutor General told the publication hromadske, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

They stated that, due to his failure to attend court hearings, the court had already imposed a fine of 3,328 hryvnias on Tishchenko. However, he continued to fail to comply with his procedural obligations regarding his appearance in court.

Ultimately, due to yet another failure to appear, the prosecutor filed a motion for a warrant of arrest. The court ruled that Tishchenko’s reason for not appearing was not valid and granted the prosecutor’s motion.

In other words, Tishchenko is to be brought in by force for the next hearing, which is scheduled for May 14.

The Tishchenko Case

On June 20, 2024, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unknown assailants attacked Dmytro Pavlov (Son), a former member of the Kraken special forces unit, while he was out walking with his child. Footage shows that the incident allegedly involved the security detail of People’s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had had an argument.

In the controversial video from Dnipro, in which MP Mykola Tyshchenko’s security guards attacked a former soldier and illegally detained him, the lawmaker’s aide, Evelina Andriyevska, was also present.

On the morning of June 25, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced that MP Mykola Tyshchenko had been notified of suspicion in connection with the events that took place in Dnipro on June 20. The agency stated that the MP had been notified of suspicion regarding the unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court imposed a pretrial measure on Tyshchenko—24-hour house arrest with the use of an electronic monitoring device.

Subsequently, the preventive measure imposed on the MP was changed to a personal pledge.