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News Corruption in the Prosecutor’s Office Fraudulent schemes Dismantling call center networks
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Official at Prosecutor General’s Office suspected of ties to fraudulent call centres – NABU (updated)

NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to uncover a criminal organisation led by an official of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

NABU reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to uncover a criminal organisation led by an official of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and involved in shielding a network of fraudulent call centres and laundering assets," the statement said.

Details of the operation are not currently being disclosed. The agency said it would release further information later.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO have already detained Serhii Kropyva, head of the Cyber Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Read more: Case against SSU General Vitiuk concerning illicit enrichment and false declarations has been referred to court, - NABU

NABU is conducting a special operation at the Office of the Prosecutor General

Background

Watch more: How 150 million hryvnias in bail for Halushchenko was transferred: financial monitoring failed to work, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Author: 

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (1073) con (107) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (517) PG Office (958)
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