Official at Prosecutor General’s Office suspected of ties to fraudulent call centres – NABU (updated)

NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to uncover a criminal organisation led by an official of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

NABU reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to uncover a criminal organisation led by an official of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and involved in shielding a network of fraudulent call centres and laundering assets," the statement said.

Details of the operation are not currently being disclosed. The agency said it would release further information later.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO have already detained Serhii Kropyva, head of the Cyber Department of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Read more: Case against SSU General Vitiuk concerning illicit enrichment and false declarations has been referred to court, - NABU

Background

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada that would increase criminal liability for organisers of fraudulent call centres.

In mid-August, the SSU and National Police conducted a large-scale special operation that shut down 94 fraudulent call centres across the country, including in the Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

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