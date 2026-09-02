Case against SSU General Vitiuk concerning illicit enrichment and false declarations has been referred to court, - NABU

Proceedings have been brought before the court against the former head of the SSU’s Cyber Security Department, who is accused of illicit enrichment and providing false information in his declaration.

This was reported by the NABU press office, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

We are talking about Illia Vitiuk.

"In December 2023, the civil servant purchased a flat for 21.6 million UAH and registered it in the name of a family member. However, according to the contract, its value is 12.8 million hryvnias.



To justify the source of the funds, the family member stated that he had earned them as a sole trader – providing legal and consultancy services since February 2022," the statement reads.

According to the Bureau, it has been established that funds were indeed transferred to the sole trader’s accounts for the alleged provision of legal and consultancy services.

"However, this relates to the individual accused by NABU and the SAPO of misappropriating funds from JSC ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’, as well as to the companies controlled by that individual. The evidence gathered indicates that such services were not provided, and the companies showed signs of being shell companies.

See more: 4.5 million UAH bribe demanded for acceptance of EW for AFU: NABU and SAPO expose two military officers for bribery. PHOTOS

Furthermore, there is no confirmation of the lawful origin of the remaining funds spent on the purchase of the flat, amounting to 8.8 million hryvnias," added NABU.

The case of Illia Vitiuk