Operation "Themis": businessman and former deputy Astion served with notice of suspicion of corporate raiding and money laundering, - NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have expanded the list of suspects in the case involving a criminal organisation that specialised in hostile takeovers, property fraud and the laundering of criminal assets. The suspect in question is an influential businessman – a former member of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council of the 7th convocation.

This was reported by NABU, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Raider takeover of two enterprises

As noted, the leaders of the criminal organisation (current and former Members of the Ukrainian Parliament) involved the suspect in unlawful activities in order to exploit his informal connections and influence within the judiciary. In particular, he ensured that judges in commercial courts issued rulings in favour of companies or individuals linked to the criminal organisation.

Thus, with the suspect’s involvement, a hostile takeover of two companies with assets worth 248 million hryvnias took place.

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Furthermore, the businessman facilitated the laundering of funds obtained by criminal means, so that they could subsequently be used as bail for one of the members of another criminal organisation (the ‘Midas’ case).

Charges: Part 2 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Parts 2 and 3 of Article 206-2, Part 4 of Article 28, and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: "Forrest Gump": UAH 7 million bail was paid for OP official Dubovyk

What led up to this

It should be recalled that earlier, a prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) named all the individuals implicated in the NABU operations ‘Forest Gump’ and ‘Themis’. Among them was Vasyl Astion – a businessman and former member of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council.

Operation ‘Forrest Gump’