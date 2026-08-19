Operation "Forrest Gump": NABU detectives carried out searches at home of Hladyshchenko, chairman of supervisory board of "Sense Bank", – media

NABU detectives are carrying out investigative operations at the premises of the Supervisory Board of ‘Sense Bank’. Searches are also being conducted at the home of the board’s chairman, Mykola Hladyshchenko.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by sources at EP.

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Searches at the bank’s management offices

The publication sent an enquiry to the bank’s press office, but at the time of publication, they were unable to either confirm or deny that investigative operations were taking place.

Read more: NABU is conducting ’Forest Gump’ special operation: ’Only idiot would put theft of money on his kids’ heads’. VIDEO

"Quotas" and control: what did the transcripts reveal?

According to the published transcripts, those implicated in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s investigation discussed the appointment of members to the supervisory board of "Sense Bank" before the relevant decision had been adopted by the government and approved by the National Bank.

At the same time, those involved in the investigation spoke of their "quotas" on the state bank’s board, which were intended to ensure they had control over the financial institution’s decisions.

For instance, on 9 May 2025, a person identified by the investigation as a former adviser to the supervisory board of "Sense Bank" and, presumably, Vasyl Veselyi’s "watchdog" over the institution, discussed the appointment of the bank’s supervisory board with Oleksandr Tsukerman, a person implicated in the "Midas" case.

Forty days after this conversation, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed all the individuals discussed by those interlocutors to the supervisory board.

Hladyshchenko is a member of the management board of ‘Ukrfinzhytlo’. He joined the supervisory board of ‘Sense Bank’ as an independent member (not a state representative). Prior to his appointment, the NBU sought further assurances from him regarding his independence.

Not everyone agreed with Hladyshchenko’s appointment to the supervisory board.

For instance, Deputy Finance Minister Yurii Drahanchuk wrote a dissenting opinion regarding him, noting that he was unsuitable for the post due to his "limited experience", whilst the EBRD representative on the nominations committee pointed out that Hladyshchenko might have a conflict of interest, as he had worked for a partner company of "Sense Bank".

Read more: "President steps out of the line of fire": anti-crisis communications plan was discovered during searches conducted as part of Operation "Forest Gump"

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

Read more: NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from Presidential Office