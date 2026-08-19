NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from Presidential Office

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organisation operating under the leadership of a current and a former Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, with the involvement of senior officials from the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals.

This was reported by the NABU press centre, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

No further information regarding the special operation is currently available.

NABU has promised to provide further details at a later date.

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Insider info from Zhelezniak

According to Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the "Voice" party, the special operation is not targeting members of the coalition or "Servant of the People."

"They’re talking about a member of the formal coalition—a sitting MP from the former Opposition Platform—For Life party. A very well-known real estate developer. But the fact that it involves a deputy head of the Office of the President is very unexpected," the MP said, providing the first details.

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