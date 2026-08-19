8 907 30
"President steps out of the line of fire": anti-crisis communications plan was discovered during searches conducted as part of Operation "Forrest Gump"
During searches conducted as part of Operation "Forrest Gump," investigators discovered a document containing a crisis communication plan regarding the activities of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission.
This was reported by the NABU, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"It includes communication strategies and messages aimed at addressing the public discourse surrounding the work of the Temporary Investigation Commission," the Bureau noted.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.
- According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password