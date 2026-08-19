NABU is conducting ’Forrest Gump’ special operation: ’Only idiot would put theft of money on his kids’ heads’. VIDEO

Anti-corruption authorities are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organisation operating under the leadership of current and former members of the Ukrainian Parliament, which included senior officials from the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The NABU has released a video containing excerpts from conversations between those implicated in the investigation.

"We've got ‘Saving Private Ryan.’ Only an idiot would put the theft of money—and even the payment for their education—on his kids' heads. That's why it's ‘Forrest Gump,’" says the man in the recording.

In another conversation, the participants mention "four bags" and the President’s Office:

"If we do this, you can just f#cking go to the President’s Office yourselves, f#ck it. Trust me, I can see it coming."

Read more: 107 suspects and UAH 1.18bn for state: NABU and SAPO sum up six months of fight against high-level corruption

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

Read more: Currently, searches are underway at deputy head of OP, Mudra: Stolar and Mykytas are implicated in the NABU case, - media (updated)