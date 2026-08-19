Operation "Forrest Gump": participants laundered 150 million hryvnias to post bail for suspect in "Mindichgate" case. VIDEO

As part of a special operation to tackle high-level corruption, anti-corruption authorities have uncovered a group of individuals who organised and facilitated the laundering of funds obtained through criminal means.

A video documenting the operation was released by the NABU press office, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"We are talking about 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, was channelled into the legal economy via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case," said NABU detective Mykhailo Romaniuk.

Who was part of the group?

Deputy Head of the Office of the President;

former member of parliament;

chairman of the board of a state-owned bank;

chairman of the supervisory board of a state-owned bank;

other individuals.

According to NABU, the group used a state-owned bank and accounts of companies under their control to carry out the scheme.

"Every stage of the criminal plan was coordinated and controlled by HIM (as emphasized by NABU—Ed.). In early June, the organizers of the scheme gained de facto control over JSC "Sense Bank." This enabled them to use it for their own benefit," the detective noted.

The Bureau’s detectives also uncovered evidence of interference aimed at placing loyalists within NABU and other law enforcement agencies.

NABU determined that the scheme’s organizers also discussed posting bail for one of the defendants in the "Midas" case.

Furthermore, the participants in the crime enlisted the top management of a state-owned bank and coordinated the scheme with them.

On June 29, 2026, one of the suspects in the "Midas" operation was released on bail. This refers to former Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Read more: NABU is conducting investigation at my home, and I am cooperating with Bureau officials, - Stolar regarding Operation "Forrest Gump"

What led up to this?