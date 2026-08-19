NABU is conducting investigation at my home, and I am cooperating with Bureau officials, - Stolar regarding Operation "Forrest Gump"

Vadym Stolar, a member of parliament representing the "Opposition Platform—For Life" party—which has been banned by the court—confirmed that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are currently conducting searches at his residence as part of the "Forrest Gump" special operation.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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What did Stolar say?

"In response to inquiries from media representatives, I would like to inform you that the NABU is conducting an investigation at my home. I am cooperating openly with the Bureau’s representatives. I am not creating any obstacles to the work of law enforcement," he asserts.

Read more: "President steps out of the line of fire": anti-crisis communications plan was discovered during searches conducted as part of Operation "Forest Gump"

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

In addition, NABU detectives conducted searches at the home of Hladyshchenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of "Sense Bank."

Read more: NABU is conducting ’Forest Gump’ special operation: ’Only idiot would put theft of money on his kids’ heads’. VIDEO