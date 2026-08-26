"Forrest Gump": UAH 7 million bail was paid for OP official Dubovyk

The full 7 million hryvnia bail has been posted for Viktor Dubovyk, the general director for legal affairs at the Office of the President, who is implicated in the "Forest Gump" case.

This was reported by the VAKS press office, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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"The full amount of the bail was posted for Dubovyk," they noted.

Read: Part of the bail has already been posted for Mudra, says his attorney

Operation "Forrest Gump"