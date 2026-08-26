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"Forrest Gump": UAH 7 million bail was paid for OP official Dubovyk
The full 7 million hryvnia bail has been posted for Viktor Dubovyk, the general director for legal affairs at the Office of the President, who is implicated in the "Forest Gump" case.
This was reported by the VAKS press office, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.
Details
"The full amount of the bail was posted for Dubovyk," they noted.
Operation "Forrest Gump"
- It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving members of the Verkhovna Rada and high-ranking officials from the Presidential Office.
- According to media reports, the NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at the residence of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President, as part of an announced special operation.
- In addition, NABU detectives conducted searches at the home of Gladyshenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of "Sens Bank."
- Vadym Stolar, a member of parliament representing the "Opposition Platform—For Life" party—which has been banned by the court—confirmed that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are conducting searches at his residence as part of the "Forest Gump" special operation.
- The NABU later stated that the amount in question was 150 million hryvnia in cash, which, according to the investigation, was funneled into the legal financial system through a series of accounts belonging to shell companies to pay the bail for one of the defendants in the "Midas" case.
- Subsequently, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra, confirmed that on August 19, her home was searched, she was notified of the charges against her, and she was served with a motion for a pretrial restraint measure; however, she was not detained. She is preparing for the court hearing.
- On August 20, NABU released new recordings of conversations involving individuals implicated in the "Forest Gump" case—the second part of the investigation titled "Themis." This involves a scheme of raider takeovers of real estate and other assets through unauthorized interference in the operation of the Ministry of Justice’s information (automated) networks.
- On August 20, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) named all the individuals involved who are mentioned in connection with the NABU operations "Forest Gump" and "Themis."
- On August 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pretrial restraint measure on former MP Maksym Mykytas in the form of pretrial detention, with the option to post bail of 30 million hryvnias.
- On August 25, Iryna Mudra was taken into custody with the option to post bail of 20 million hryvnia.
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