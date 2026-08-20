SAPO prosecutor reveals names of all individuals implicated in "Forrest Gump" and "Themis" cases. LIST

A prosecutor from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has named all individuals mentioned in connection with NABU’s "Forrest Gump" and "Themis" operations.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The SAPO prosecutor named the alleged members of the criminal organisation at a hearing to determine a preventive measure for former MP Maksym Mykytas. He is suspected of establishing and leading the organisation, engaging in corporate raiding and laundering money (UAH 150 million) to post bail for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Full list of individuals implicated

The prosecutor named the following individuals:

Iryna Mudra — former Deputy Head of the Office of the President;

— former Deputy Head of the Office of the President; Viktor Dubovyk — Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy at the Office of the President;

— Director General of the Directorate for Legal Policy at the Office of the President; Olena Ferens — Deputy Minister of Justice;

— Deputy Minister of Justice; Maksym Mykytas — former MP;

— former MP; Vadym Stolar — incumbent MP;

— incumbent MP; Vasyl Astion — businessman and former member of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council;

— businessman and former member of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council; Mykola Hladyshenko — former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sense Bank;

— former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sense Bank; Oleh Stupak — former Chairman of the Management Board of the state-owned Sense Bank;

— former Chairman of the Management Board of the state-owned Sense Bank; Liudmyla Snihur — head of a department at the state-owned Sense Bank;

— head of a department at the state-owned Sense Bank; Valentyn Yelizarov — Mykytas’ subordinate and head of Metrobud LLC;

— Mykytas’ subordinate and head of Metrobud LLC; Mykyta Tarkovskyi — an associate of Mykytas;

— an associate of Mykytas; Yehor Merkulov — Mykytas’ driver and nominal head of Montazh Servis LLC;

— Mykytas’ driver and nominal head of Montazh Servis LLC; Oleksandr Ostapenko — Mykytas’ security guard and nominal director of Filosofiia Development LLC.

See more: "End of era of poverty": Journalist Tkach posts telling photo against backdrop of NABU’s "Forrest Gump" investigation. PHOTO

Investigators’ account of the participants’ roles

The prosecutor also presented SAPO’s account of the criminal organisation’s composition and the roles of its members. According to investigators, Mykytas and Stolar established the organisation no later than 15 November 2024, as outlined in a so-called "informal criminal agreement."

According to investigators, the roles within the group were distributed as follows: Iryna Mudra allegedly influenced Olena Ferens regarding the activities of the Justice Ministry’s Anti-Raiding Commission; Viktor Dubovyk provided advice and instructions concerning actions within the commission; Vasyl Astion was responsible for handling litigation concerning decisions in the group members’ interests; and Valentyn Yelizarov coordinated operational activities, instructed nominee directors, recruited people to register companies and was responsible for laundering money in June 2026.

Investigators also allege that the group’s members involved individuals who were not formally part of it: Tarkovskyi, Merkulov and Ostapenko.

Read more: Government suspends chairman of Sense Bank supervisory board amid NABU investigation – Koretskyi

Operation "Forrest Gump"

It was previously reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting a special operation aimed at exposing a criminal group involving MPs and senior Presidential Office officials.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO were conducting searches involving Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra as part of the announced operation.

NABU detectives also conducted searches involving Hladyshchenko, chair of the Sense Bank supervisory board.

Vadym Stolar, an MP from the court-banned Opposition Platform – For Life party, confirmed that NABU and SAPO were searching his property as part of Operation "Forrest Gump."

NABU later said the case involved UAH 150 million in cash, which, according to the investigation, was channelled through a series of shell-company accounts and brought into legal circulation to post bail for one of the defendants in the Midas case.

Former deputy head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra later confirmed that searches had been conducted at her home on August 19, that she had been served with a notice of suspicion and a motion seeking a preventive measure, but that she had not been detained. She is preparing for a court hearing.

On 20 August, NABU released new recordings of conversations involving individuals implicated in "Forrest Gump"—the second part of the investigation, titled "Themis." The case concerns a scheme to seize real estate and other assets through unauthorised interference with the Justice Ministry’s information (automated) networks.

Read more: "You shouldn’t fight corruption – you should control it": conversation between deputy head of Presidential Office and former MP