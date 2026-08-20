"You shouldn’t fight corruption – you should control it": conversation between deputy head of Presidential Office and former MP

Those implicated in the ‘Forrest Gump’ case discussed the impossibility of obtaining information from anti-corruption bodies and ‘combating corruption’.

According to Censor.NET, this is revealed in new recordings released by the NABU.

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Details

In one of the recordings, members of the criminal organisation complained about the inability to obtain information from NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

They therefore discussed how the anti-corruption system could be manipulated.

The conversation took place on 31 January 2026 between the then deputy head of the President’s Office and a former MP.





























Read more: New recordings from Operation ’Forrest Gump’: large-scale raider scheme exposed, - NABU. VIDEO

Operation ‘Forrest Gump’

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Presidential Office.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

In addition, NABU detectives have carried out searches at the home of Hladyshchenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of ‘Sense Bank’.

Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forrest Gump’ special operation.

NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.

Subsequently, the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra, confirmed that her premises were searched on 19 August; she was informed of the charges against her and served with a request for a preventive measure, but was not detained. She is preparing for the court hearing.

On 20 August, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) released new recordings of conversations involving those implicated in the ‘Forrest Gump’ case. These relate to a scheme involving the hostile takeover of property and other assets through unauthorised interference with the Ministry of Justice’s information (automated) networks.

Read more: Mykytas was at Mudra’s home when NABU and SAPO came to her residence to conduct searches – media