Mykytas was at Mudra’s home when NABU and SAPO came to her residence to conduct searches – media

Former MP Maksym Mykytas was at Iryna Mudra’s home when NABU and SAPO arrived to conduct searches.

Investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach of Ukrainska Pravda reported this, citing sources in political circles, Censor.NET informs.

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The journalist noted that the released recordings indicate that Mykytas coordinated the payment of bail for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in political circles said that Mykytas was at Mudra’s home when NABU and SAPO arrived there to conduct searches on August 19.

Read more: Operation "Forrest Gump": Rada summons Pyshnyi to meeting over "Sense Bank" situation

Operation "Forrest Gump"

It was previously reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting a special operation aimed at exposing a criminal group involving MPs and senior Presidential Office officials.

According to media reports, NABU and SAPO were conducting searches involving Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra as part of the announced operation.

NABU detectives also conducted searches involving Hladyshchenko, chair of the Sense Bank supervisory board.

Vadym Stolar, an MP from the court-banned Opposition Platform – For Life party, confirmed that NABU and SAPO were searching his property as part of Operation "Forrest Gump."

NABU later said the case involved UAH 150 million in cash, which, according to the investigation, was channelled through a series of shell-company accounts and brought into legal circulation to post bail for one of the defendants in the Midas case.

Former deputy head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra later confirmed that searches had been conducted at her home on August 19, that she had been served with a notice of suspicion and a motion seeking a preventive measure, but that she had not been detained. She is preparing for a court hearing.

Read more: Operation "Forrest Gump": Former deputy head of Presidential Office Mudra served notice of suspicion (updated)