Operation "Forrest Gump": Rada summons Pyshnyi to meeting over "Sense Bank" situation

The Ukrainian parliament supported an initiative by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the "Voice" party, to summon National Bank Chairman Andrii Pyshnyi to a session on Thursday, August 20.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine."

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What did the Rada decide?

Thus, 160 members of parliament supported the decision to summon the head of the central bank to the Rada at 11:00 a.m. on August 20 to report on the "Sense Bank" case.

However, the members of parliament did not support the motion to summon Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko to the Rada at 11:10 a.m.

Read more: "President steps out of the line of fire": anti-crisis communications plan was discovered during searches conducted as part of Operation "Forrest Gump"

Background

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshchenko, chairman of the supervisory board of ‘Sense Bank’.

Read more: Zelenskyy has dismissed Mudra from her post as deputy head of Presidential Office – decree