Zelenskyy has dismissed Mudra from her post as deputy head of Presidential Office – decree

Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, has been dismissed from her post.

The decree has been published on the Office of the President’s website, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

"To dismiss Iryna Romanivna MUDRA from the post of Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," the decree states.

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Operation ‘Forrest Gump’

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshchenko, chairman of the supervisory board of "Sense Bank".

Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forest Gump’ special operation.

NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.

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