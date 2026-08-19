Timur, Israeli refugee, called me and asked me to "take over" Sense Bank: conversations between those involved in Operation "Forrest Gump"

Those involved in Operation "Forrest Gump" discussed taking control of the state-owned "Sense Bank."

This is stated in materials from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), according to Censor.NET.

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Details

To post bail for a suspect in the "Midas" case, a group of individuals used a state-owned bank and accounts belonging to companies under their control.

"In early June, the organizers of the scheme gained de facto control over 'Sense Bank' JSC. This allowed them to use it for their own benefit," said a NABU detective.

In particular, the recordings mentioned "Timur, the Israeli refugee," who is likely Timur Mindich, a suspect in Operation "Midas."



























Read more: "President steps out of the line of fire": anti-crisis communications plan was discovered during searches conducted as part of Operation "Forrest Gump"

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAP are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshchenko, the chairman of the supervisory board of "Sense Bank".

Vadym Stolar, a member of parliament representing the "Opposition Platform—For Life" party—which has been banned by the court—confirmed that the NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his residence as part of the "Forrest Gump" special operation.

NABU later reported that the case involves 150 million hryvnias in cash, which, according to the investigation, was funneled into the legal system through a series of accounts belonging to shell companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the "Midas" case.

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