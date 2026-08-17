President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has failed to overhaul the system of public administration and remove incompetent officials, leaving Ukraine in a governance crisis.

This is stated in an article by ZN.ua, Censor.NET reports.

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"Zelenskyy has run out of people whom he trusts and whose puppy-like loyalty he disastrously fails to appreciate. Moreover, the issue has long not been about the names assigned to the rearranged deck chairs on the Titanic.

"The point is that for a long time — more than seven years of the incumbent president’s tenure — we were led through a maze. And at last, we have arrived. At a dead end. At a decisive moment in the war. The protest, which also ran into a wall, exposed this all too starkly. It can no longer be bypassed or ignored. Zelenskyy can conceal the obvious as much as he likes, gather ambassadors, travel to Serbia, appropriate newsworthy announcements from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and ministers to have something on which to build his daily addresses to the nation, move pawns around and attribute each new failure to a particular individual. It will not change reality," Inna Vedernikova noted.

According to the author, Zelenskyy failed to do the most important thing that could have helped Ukraine avert a governance disaster: he did not discard the dead weight among "his own people" in favour of competent professionals or send the system a clear message: "Do not steal."

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"It is difficult to say which is more dangerous for the state: the criminal actions of corrupt officials or the criminal inaction of incompetent members of the inner circle. But when both poisons end up in the same bottle, the risk is no longer merely political. The risk is losing the war," she added.

Vedernikova stressed that at the most difficult time, very weak people had ended up overseeing the areas crucial to the country’s survival: defence, energy and the economy.

"When elections cannot be held, filling the Cabinet of Ministers with competent people has proved impossible, and incompetence has become inextricably intertwined with corruption, the anti-corruption institutions remain one of the few institutional checks on the system. Outside the institutions, there is the street. Peaceful street protests have, for now, done what they could under these circumstances. Meanwhile, the anti-corruption bodies have not stopped doing their work," the author explained.

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