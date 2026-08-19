"They brought 200 million for Herman. We’re thinking about how to pay it off": conversations between those involved in Operation "Forrest Gump"
Those involved in the ‘Forrest Gump’ case discussed setting bail for one of the suspects in the ‘Midas’ case.
Details
A former MP is discussing with his representative the posting of bail for ‘Herman’ (presumably referring to former minister Herman Halushchenko).
Operation "Forrest Gump"
- It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.
- According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.
- In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshchenko, chairman of the supervisory board of "Sense Bank".
- Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forrest Gump’ special operation.
- NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.
Earlier, the media reported that 105 million hryvnias of the required 150 million had been paid as bail for Halushchenko.
The case of Herman Halushchenko
- Earlier, the media reported that Halushchenko had been detained whilst attempting to cross the border. NABU subsequently confirmed that NABU detectives had detained the former Minister of Energy whilst he was crossing the state border as part of the ‘Midas’ case.
- The media also reported that Halushchenko would be served with a notice of suspicion after being transported to Kyiv.
- Halushchenko was informed that he was suspected of laundering over $112 million.
- Halushchenko appealed to the High Anti-Corruption Court against his "unlawful detention", but the court remanded him in custody.
-
On 17 February, the former minister was arrested, with bail set at 200 million hryvnias.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password