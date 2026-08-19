"They brought 200 million for Herman. We’re thinking about how to pay it off": conversations between those involved in Operation "Forrest Gump"

Those involved in the ‘Forrest Gump’ case discussed setting bail for one of the suspects in the ‘Midas’ case.

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A former MP is discussing with his representative the posting of bail for ‘Herman’ (presumably referring to former minister Herman Halushchenko).



















































Read more: Timur, Israeli refugee, called me and asked me to "take over" Sense Bank: conversations between those involved in Operation "Forrest Gump"

Operation "Forrest Gump"

It was previously reported that NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal group involving MPs and senior officials from the Office of the President.

According to media reports, as part of the announced special operation, NABU and the SAPO are carrying out searches at the home of Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the President.

In addition, NABU detectives carried out searches at the home of Hladyshchenko, chairman of the supervisory board of "Sense Bank".

Vadym Stolar, a Member of Parliament from the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ party, which has been banned by the court, confirmed that NABU and the SAPO are conducting searches at his premises as part of the ‘Forrest Gump’ special operation.

NABU later stated that the case involved 150 million hryvnias in cash which, according to the investigation, had been channelled into the legal system via a series of accounts held by front companies to pay bail for one of the defendants in the ‘Midas’ case.

Watch more: Halushchenko’s children’s education in Switzerland was not paid for by "generous godfather". Funds came from offshore accounts, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Earlier, the media reported that 105 million hryvnias of the required 150 million had been paid as bail for Halushchenko.

The case of Herman Halushchenko

Read more: NACP is to re-examine Halushchenko’s declaration: they are looking for hidden assets and extravagant spending