Former Justice Minister Herman Galushchenko claimed that a "generous godfather" had paid for his children's education in Switzerland; however, it has been established that the funds came from offshore companies.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak spoke about this in a video, reports Censor.NET.

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The MP recalled that Galushchenko had spoken about his children’s education at an elite Swiss college (costing between $520,000 and $1.5 million), and had also claimed that it was paid for by a “generous godfather”.

According to Zheleznyak’s sources, Galushchenko has three godfathers – Ihor Myronyuk (a figure in the “Mindichgate” scandal), Andriy Lirnyk and Viktor Artemov.

Artemov lived in Switzerland and could have been the one who paid for the education, the MP noted.

“It was Viktor Artemov who was named in the documents for the payment of college fees in Switzerland for at least two children,” said Zheleznyak.

According to the MP, Artemov is a businessman subject to US sanctions for assisting Iran in oil fraud, the proceeds of which were used to fund the terrorist organisation "Hezbollah".

At the same time, the MP noted, Galushchenko used Artemov. As the businessman simply received funds and paid them from offshore accounts. And the godfather was simply listed on the payment slip.

“The money came from two offshore accounts located in the Marshall Islands,” added Zheleznyak.

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The case of Herman Galushchenko

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